Thief Drives Off With Baby In Back Of SUV

(CBS) – Scary moments Monday for a female motorist when a car thief drove off with her 1-year-old child in the back seat in Cicero.
The baby was soon recovered, unharmed, a spokesperson for the town says.
The incident began late in the afternoon at Al’s Italian Restaurant, 6050 W. Cermak Road, when the mom parked outside to run in and pick up food. She left the car running and her toddler strapped to a baby seat, according to Cicero spokesperson Ray Hanania.
That’s when a suspect entered her car and drove off. The restaurant called 9-1-1, but the car thief abandoned the vehicle a few minutes later, presumably because he discovered the child in the back seat.
A Cicero woman came upon the vehicle and heard the baby’s cries. She called 9-1-1, and police responded.
The baby is safe and unharmed, Hanania reported.
A suspect is at large. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Cicero Police at 708-652-2130.