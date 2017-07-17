Bears Great Richard Dent Pushes Football As Alternative To Gangs

(CBS) — Bears legend Richard Dent visited Odgen Park in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood Monday to bring hope to children who might turn to gangs.
He says he was moved by a Facebook video that appeared to show gang members holding a replica gun to the heads of other youth.
Dent worked with community activist Andrew Holmes, who said squeezing a football is far better than squeezing a trigger.
The former Bears player offered T-shirts, caps and signed footballs for children who signed up to play football.