Bears Great Richard Dent Pushes Football As Alternative To Gangs

July 17, 2017 10:39 PM
Filed Under: Andrew Holmes, Bears, Jim Gudas, Jim Williams, Richard Dent

(CBS) — Bears legend Richard Dent visited Odgen Park in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood Monday to bring hope to children who might turn to gangs.

He says he was moved by a Facebook video that appeared to show gang members holding a replica gun to the heads of other youth.

Dent worked with community activist Andrew Holmes, who said squeezing a football is far better than squeezing a trigger.

The former Bears player offered T-shirts, caps and signed footballs for children who signed up to play football.

 

