Chicago Tech Businesses Create Relationships With European Companies

CHICAGO (CBS) — Business executives who are on Mayor Emanuel’s trade mission to Europe are apparently finding a good deal of interest in Chicago and it’s technology industry.
In London right now is Mark Tebbe, chairman of Chicago Next. It’s part of the public-private partnership sponsoring the European trip to promote the city. He said there are officials from more than two dozen Chicago tech companies in the delegation led by Mayor Emanuel. The goal is to make contact with counterparts in Europe and to sell them on Chicago. WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.
“We are all here basically create relationships to Chicago-based companies to be able to develop customers here in London, and partners here in London. But we are also here to fill Chicago, because we have a number to companies today looking to expand outside to United States.”
Tebbe said there are no solid commitments yet, but great interest, and he’s confident this trip will spawn new relationships and participation.
Tebbe says some British firms are interested in expanding their operations to the U.S.
“We make a pretty progressive argument that Chicago is the place they need to expand, given its economy, given its geography, given its customer foundation…”
Mayor Emanuel’s European tour has already taken him to Berlin. Milan, Italy is also on the itinerary.