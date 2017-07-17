Police Release New Sketch Of Suspect In Delphi Teen Murders

CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities investigating the murder of two Indiana teenagers on Monday issued a new sketch of the man they believe is the prime suspect.

Abigail J. “Abby” Williams and Liberty Rose Lynn “Libby” German were killed in February while hiking in Delphi, Ind., a community of about 3,000 people some 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

The person depicted in the composite sketch is described as a white male between 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 180 to 220 pounds, with reddish-brown hair. His eye color is unknown, police said.

Authorities said that the hat in the sketch may not be accurate and are asking the public to focus on the person’s facial features.

Anyone with information about the murders or the person depicted in the composite sketch should call 844-459-5786 and can remain anonymous. Tips may also be emailed to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

A reward in excess of $230,000 has been offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for these murders.

The girls’ bodies were found about a quarter-mile from an abandoned railroad bridge that’s part of a trail system where the teens had planned to go hiking on during a day off from school

Police have received thousands of tips, but none has led to an arrest. Police believe German recorded the voice of a suspect in their deaths.