At Least 8 Hondas Stolen From Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least eight Honda vehicles were stolen in the past three weeks from the Northwest Side.
In all eight of the incidents, the vehicles were legally parked when they were stolen, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. All of the vehicles taken were made by Honda.
There was no description of a suspect, police said.
The incidents happened:
• Between 11 p.m. and 9 a.m. June 22-23 in the 4100 block of West Eddy Street
• Between 8 p.m. and 12:50 a.m. July 7-8 in the 3800 block of North Kedvale Street
• Between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. July 8-9 in the 4700 block of West Grace Street
• Between 9:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. July 10-11 in the 4900 block of North Troy Street
• Between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. July 11-12 in the 3100 block of West Belle Plaine Street
• Between 7 p.m. and 9:30 a.m. July 11-12 in the 4100 block of North Mozart Street
• Between 7:30 p.m. and 9:20 a.m. July 12-13 in the 3200 block of North Talman Avenue
• Between 6:20 p.m. and 7:20 a.m. July 12-13 in the 4300 block of North Richmond Street
Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.
