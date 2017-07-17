Jon Heyman: Yankees A Frontrunner To Land David Robertson

(CBS) The Yankees are a frontrunner to land White Sox closer David Robertson, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports and MLB Network said on the Mully and Hanley Show on Monday morning.

“There are a lot of relievers available,” Heyman said. “So I’m not sure how quickly the other guys are going to go. So there’s going to be a lot of jockeying for position — Robertson isn’t the only guy. I do think the Yankees do like him the most of all the relievers out there. Obviously, there are a lot of good ones, but they had him before. They love Robertson, and they do know some help there. I could see something happening with them.”

Heyman also mentioned the Red Sox as another possible suitor for Robertson and added that the White Sox may be willing to pick up some of the money owed to Robertson through 2018. He’s owed $13 million next season.

The 32-year-old Robertson has a 2.70 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 33 1/3 innings this season while striking out 47 batters and walking 11. He played for the Yankees from 2008-’14 before he signed with the White Sox in free agency.

Listen to Heyman’s full interview below. He also discusses the Cubs and their acquisition of left-hander Jose Quintana and the sweepstakes for Athletics right-hander Sonny Gray.