New Netflix Movie May Change The Way People Think About Eating Meat

CHICAGO (CBS) — More than a century after a novel about Chicago changed the way the world thought about slaughterhouses, a new movie could influence the way we think about eating meat.
Upton Sinclair’s “The Jungle” exposed the harshness of working at Chicago’s stockyards, now some believe “Okja” might have similar influence.
The Netflix movie is the story of a very large and adorable pig that’s bred for food, but a young girl fights to save it.
An article in “Eater” speculates that some will give up meat after watching the movie, but believes most will not. It’s estimated that five-percent of Americans are vegetarians or vegans.
Check out the trailer below: