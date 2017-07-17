Two Men Fatally Shot In Woodlawn

Fox Lake Residents Face Repairs, Cleanup As Flooding RecedesFlooding on Fox Lake and the Fox River began to recede over the weekend, but the water could take several days to go down to normal levels.

State Officials Warn Of Risks Of Driving Through FloodsFlood waters can cause damage to homes and businesses, but the greatest risk is to those trying to drive down flooded roads.

As Fox River Waters Continue To Rise, Evacuations Still PossibleDays of anxiety are coming to a head, as people living along the Fox River are bracing for the water to crest.