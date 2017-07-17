Two Men Fatally Shot In Woodlawn

(STMW) — Two men were shot and killed Monday afternoon in the South Side Woodlawn neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.
Officers responded to a shooting about 2:50 p.m. in the 6300 block of South St. Lawrence and found one man in front of a home with a gunshot wound to the head, and a second man in the back gangway with gunshot wounds to the back and arm, police said.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their ages were not immediately available.
