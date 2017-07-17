LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Two Men Fatally Shot In Woodlawn

July 17, 2017 4:55 PM
Filed Under: fatal shooting, Woodlawn

(STMW) — Two men were shot and killed Monday afternoon in the South Side Woodlawn neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

Officers responded to a shooting about 2:50 p.m. in the 6300 block of South St. Lawrence and found one man in front of a home with a gunshot wound to the head, and a second man in the back gangway with gunshot wounds to the back and arm, police said.

Police on the scene of a double-fatal shooting in Chicago’s Woodlawn neighborhood. (CBS)

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their ages were not immediately available.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire copy; Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

 

