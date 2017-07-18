Motorist Tried To Lure Girl, 14, In Lincoln Park: Police

(CBS) – A man tried to lure a 14-year-old girl into a vehicle in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, and police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a suspect.
The man pulled up to the teen in the 1900 block of North Orchard around 4:45 p.m. Monday, asking her if she needed a ride, Chicago police says.
The girl was able to run away, and the man drove off.
“People just can’t believe it that a, it would happen in our neighborhood, and b, it would h appen in broad daylight,” Liz Aguina tells CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos.
Police say the man, in his 30s or 40s, was driving a white SUV. He had triangular facial tattoos, they say.
Anyone with information is urged to call police. Authorities are asking residents to not let children walk or play alone.