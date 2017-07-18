Coast Guard Seeing An Alarming Increase In Hoax Calls

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Coast Guard says it’s seen what it calls an “alarming increase” in hoax calls over marine band radios that are putting lives in danger on Lake Michigan.
Coast Guard Commander Leanne Lusk said there were 160 hoax calls on marine band radios by the end of June, compared to 55 for all of last season.
“During the Chicago to Mackinaw race, we had two race boats experience emergencies in the evening. One had a man overboard and the other boat capsized with four people sitting on top of the hull,” Lusk said. “We had a man on land, west of Diversey Harbor, who issued 28 hoax distress calls, while we could hear loud music and people socializing in the background.”
A helicopter pilot said the inherent risk involved anytime somebody makes a hoax call or false distress is extremely high.
Many calls have been made by kids playing with radios on boats.
It’s a felony to make such a call.