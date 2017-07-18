Cubs Option Eddie Butler To Triple-A As John Lackey Returns From DL

July 18, 2017 4:52 PM
Filed Under: Chicago Cubs, Eddie Butler, John Lackey

(CBS) The Cubs optioned right-hander Eddie Butler to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday as they officially activated right-hander John Lackey from the 10-day disabled list.

Lackey had landed on the DL just prior to the All-Star break with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. He didn’t miss a turn in the rotation because of the extended time off. Lackey is 5-9 with a 5.20 ERA this season and will take the ball against the Braves on Tuesday night.

Butler is 4-3 with a 3.95 ERA in 13 appearances, 11 starts. He has a 1.17 ERA in 30 2/3 innings at Triple-A this season.

