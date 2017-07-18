Hastert Leaves Federal Prison In Minnesota, Back In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hasert has left a federal prison in Minnesota, and has been moved to Chicago to complete his sentence for breaking banking laws to cover up hush money payments to hide his acts of child sex abuse.
Hastert, 75, was sentenced to 15 months in prison last year, and reported to Rochester Federal Medical Center in Minnesota last June. According to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons website, Hastert has been moved to the Residential Reentry Management field office in Chicago, likely meaning he will be moved to a halfway house or home confinement for the last weeks of his time in custody.
Prosecutors said Hastert sexually abused at least four boys when he coached wrestling at Yorkville High School decades ago. It was Hastert’s attempts to secretly pay off one of his alleged victims that tripped a wire with the feds, who began investigating him after the once-powerful pol began making large bank withdrawals.
Technically, Hastert was brought down for violating federal banking laws. But the case was overshadowed by Hastert’s crimes against young athletes, years after the statute of limitations had expired. The federal judge who sentenced Hastert called him a “serial child molester.”
In addition to the prison sentence, Hastert was fined $250,000, and must serve two years of supervised release — the federal equivalent of parole — and must participate in a sex offender program after his release from custody.
His official release date has been set for Aug. 16.