Legendary Actress Honored In Chicago Next Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — Jane Fonda’s career has spanned more than 50 years, as an actress, an activist, an author and a pioneer in the fitness industry.

“We’ve all loved her movies. We’ve all grown up with her work,” said Corbin Horn, Governing Board, Chicago International Film Festival, Event Co-Chair.

On July 29th, Cinema Chicago is honoring her with the Gold Hugo Career Achievement Award.

“She’s been a fixture for decades on top of her movies, her TV work, she’s been an activist for a dozen different causes over the years,” Horn said. “What many people don’t know is that she worked along side Harvey Milk in the 70’s to defeat anti-gay legislation in California and her involvement in the Vietnam activist, feminism, LGBTQ rights. She puts 100 percent of her self behind so many causes.

“She’s really a person of substance. We’re so excited to have her here.”

Horn said hosting the actress is a major ‘get’ for them.

“The stars were aligned and we were able to get her to Chicago. She’s now having a renaissance with her career, she just received an Emmy nomination for her Netflix series “Grace & Frankie,” he said.

Fonda will be at the Radisson Blue Aqua and the event will feature an on-stage conversation with her, giving insight into her experience and approach to her craft, accompanied by iconic clips from her career.

All proceeds from the event will go toward the year round education program.

“Cinema Chicago’s Education Program has been around since 1993 and provides arts education opportunities for more than 7,000 Chicago Public School students,” Horn said.

Every October, the program busses CPS students downtown to participate in film screenings.

“A lot of these students live in the near suburbs or remote areas and may have little or no exposure to artistic cinema. A lot of these students have never even visited downtown Chicago so this is something the education program offers year around,” Horn said.

The CineYouth Festival is held every May at the Music Box Theater.

“It invites filmmakers who are 22-years and younger to participate and submit their work to be judged by other student filmmakers,” he said.

Horn said their goal is to sell 400 tickets for the July 29th event.

The evening will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a reception including cocktails, small plates and a silent auction followed by the conversation with Fonda. After the main event concludes, guests are invited to a special after-party at the Radisson Blu with music and dancing.

Tickets are available at ChicagoFilmFest.com

Last year, Actress Helen Mirren was honored for her lifetime achievement.