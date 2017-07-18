Joe Maddon Fully Anticipates Kyle Hendricks’ Next Start To Be For Cubs In Big Leagues

(CBS) Cubs manager Joe Maddon isn’t certain of his team’s rotation come this weekend’s series against the Cardinals and what awaits after.

He does fully anticipate right-hander Kyle Hendricks’ next start to be made at the big league level — and soon. Out since June 4 with tendinitis in his right hand, Hendricks made his second rehab start for Double-A Tennessee on Monday night and was terrific, throwing five perfect innings. Now, he’s set to return to the rotation, Maddon said in an interview on 670 The Score on Tuesday afternoon.

“He’s throwing the ball great,” Maddon said. “When you talk to him, he’s got that little smirk or smile. He feels good. When you talk to these guys and you ask them how they’re doing, man, you just got to read faces. And right now, the last time I saw him, he was feeling really good about himself. Obviously, last night was outstanding.

“He’ll be ready to pitch here. We just got to wait until (later Tuesday) to make sure everything feels great again. You always wait until the day after to start making your plans.”

The 27-year-old Hendricks is 4-3 with a 4.09 ERA in 11 starts for the Cubs this season.

“There was no soreness after the last start,” Hendricks told reporters after his start Monday night. “Hopefully, if there’s no soreness tomorrow, I should be good to go.”

Right-hander John Lackey starts Tuesday night for the Cubs, with left-hander Mike Montgomery starting Wednesday. The Cubs have an off day Thursday, with their weekend rotation for the three-game series against the Cardinals currently set to be Jake Arrieta-Jose Quintana-Jon Lester.

Maddon also emphasized Tuesday that the Cubs have no thoughts of moving Lackey to the bullpen. With Hendricks nearing a return to the rotation, that would seemingly leave Montgomery to go back to the bullpen — where he’s previously flourished for the Cubs — but Maddon didn’t fully commit to that yet.

“Montgomery’s been in the bullpen in the past, but we do see him as a real solid starting option,” Maddon said. “Again, I’m not even attempting to show my hand or tip it. I don’t know the answer yet. We’re just going to wait. I do know Kyle will be back in there pitching as a starter.”