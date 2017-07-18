Mom Charged After Leaving Baby In Running Car Stolen In Cicero

July 18, 2017 1:56 PM
Filed Under: child endangerment, Cicero, Crime, stolen car

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Indiana woman has been charged with child endangerment, after leaving her baby in a running car, which was stolen from outside a restaurant in west suburban Cicero.

Tania H. Madrigal, of East Chicago, allegedly left her toddler unattended in a baby seat in the back seat of her Jeep Cherokee while she was picking up a pizza at Al’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria around 5 p.m. Monday, according to Cicero spokesman Ray Hanania. She left the keys in the ignition and the engine running.

tania madrigal Mom Charged After Leaving Baby In Running Car Stolen In Cicero

Tania Madrigal (Source: Cicero Police)

While Madrigal was inside, a suspect got in the car and drove off.

A neighbor found the vehicle abandoned a few minutes later in an alley a few blocks away, presumably after the thief spotted the baby in the back seat. The baby was unharmed.

Madrigal, 31, has been charged with endangering the life/health of a child, according to Hanania. She also was wanted on a previous bond forfeiture warrant for drunk driving in Oak Lawn.

Police said they are still searching for the car thief.

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch