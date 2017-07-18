Mom Charged After Leaving Baby In Running Car Stolen In Cicero

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Indiana woman has been charged with child endangerment, after leaving her baby in a running car, which was stolen from outside a restaurant in west suburban Cicero.
Tania H. Madrigal, of East Chicago, allegedly left her toddler unattended in a baby seat in the back seat of her Jeep Cherokee while she was picking up a pizza at Al’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria around 5 p.m. Monday, according to Cicero spokesman Ray Hanania. She left the keys in the ignition and the engine running.
While Madrigal was inside, a suspect got in the car and drove off.
A neighbor found the vehicle abandoned a few minutes later in an alley a few blocks away, presumably after the thief spotted the baby in the back seat. The baby was unharmed.
Madrigal, 31, has been charged with endangering the life/health of a child, according to Hanania. She also was wanted on a previous bond forfeiture warrant for drunk driving in Oak Lawn.
Police said they are still searching for the car thief.