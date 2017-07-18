Man Shot Outside South Loop Target

CHICAGO (CBS) — An 18-year-old man was seriously wounded early Tuesday, when he was shot just steps away from a Target store in the South Loop.

Police said the man was shot around midnight just outside the Target at Clark and Roosevelt, near the parking garage.

It was unclear if the man was an employee of the store, which closed around 11 p.m., but video of the victim lying on the ground shows him wearing a red polo shirt and khaki pants. Another young man in the same attire was seen kneeling over the victim, as a security guard tended to him while waiting for an ambulance.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition. Police said he had been shot in the stomach and buttocks.

The circumstances of the shooting were unknown early Tuesday.

Gary Powell heard the shots from his condo next door to Target.

“We were just on the balcony, and happened to hear a succession of gunshots. So we looked off the balcony down towards the Target loading dock,” he said.

Powell said he’s leaving the South Loop because of crime, and he said problems are common at the Target parking garage.

“We’re actually moving from the neighborhood, because of some of the safety concerns, and this is definitely a big part of that,” he said. “There was another shooting incident in January. There’s been a couple carjackings. It’s kind of known as a spot at night that has some issues.”

In January, two women were confronted by a carjacker in the parking garage at the same Target store.

Police said a man drove to the store in a stolen car on Jan. 10, but locked himself out, and then robbed a woman of her purse at gunpoint on the second level of the garage, and demanded her car. She screamed her baby was in the car and reached for the car seat while the man fired shots around her, then took her car.