Third Gun Found At Midway In Less Than A Week

CHICAGO (CBS) — A gun was found in carry-on luggage at Midway Airport Tuesday morning, making this the third such occurrence in the last six days.
The TSA says the latest gun was a .380-caliber Smith and Wesson. It was found in the carry-on luggage of a man traveling to New Orleans.
TSA Spokesman Michael McCarthy says the Smith and Wesson was not loaded. However, he said the other two guns found at Midway checkpoints since last Thursday were loaded.
“Having three firearms in under a week, especially here in Chicago, that is out of the ordinary. That certainly piques our interest when that occurs.”
McCarthy says the 34-year-old passenger was arrested by Chicago Police.
12 guns have been found at Midway checkpoints so far this year, which McCarthy says is trending ahead of last year.
He says 21 guns have been found at O’Hare.
(Feature photo caption: This .380 caliber Smith & Wesson firearm was discovered by
TSA officers at Midway International Airport on July 18th. Photo courtesy of TSA)