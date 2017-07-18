Todd Frazier A Healthy Scratch From White Sox Lineup

By Chris Emma–
CHICAGO (CBS) — Just 40 minutes from first pitch, the White Sox have made Todd Frazier a healthy scratch from the lineup, the team announced.
Frazier has been linked to trade possibilities, with the Red Sox and Yankees considered possibilities to land his services.
The White Sox last week traded starter Jose Quintana to the Cubs in exchange for four prospects, including outfielder Eloy Jimenez and pitcher Dylan Cease. That was their first major move leading up to the July 31 trade deadline.
Closer David Robertson and left fielder Melky Cabrera are also trade chips for the White Sox, who are moving forward with a rebuild. Frazier could be next to go after the White Sox removed him from the lineup.
First pitch of Tuesday’s game between the White Sox and Dodgers goes at 7:10 CT, with Miguel Gonzalez opposing Clayton Kershaw.
