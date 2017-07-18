White Sox Promote Yoan Moncada To Big Leagues

(CBS) The future is arriving for the White Sox.
Chicago is calling up infielder Yoan Moncada, the top-ranked prospect in the game. General manager Rick Hahn made the announcement late Tuesday, shortly after the organization officially announced a seven-player trade with the Yankees, the latest massive move in the team’s rebuild.
“We feel (Moncada) is ready for that next challenge that comes at the big league level,” Hahn said of Moncada.
Moncada projects to take over the everyday second base job. He’s batting .282 with 12 homers, 36 RBIs, 57 runs and a .377 on-base percentage in 80 games at Triple-A Charlotte this season. He was acquired from the Red Sox in the Chris Sale trade last December.