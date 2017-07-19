Two Kids Among 3 Shot In Austin Neighborhood

(STMW) — Two children and a 27-year-old man were shot Wednesday afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood.
The two children, a boy and girl, and a 27-year-old man were shot about 4 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Van Buren, according to Chicago Police. They were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.
Unconfirmed scanner reports said their ages were 4 and 6.
The boy suffered a graze wound to the leg, and the girl had a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. Their conditions had stabilized.
The man was in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.
Additional information was not immediately available.
