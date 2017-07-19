Armed Robbers Posing As Ride-Share Drivers

(CBS) – Fake ride-share drivers are targeting people in some of Chicago’s most upscale neighborhoods.

In several cases, riders get into the wrong car thinking it’s their ride, only to be greeted by a gun.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports.

Here’s how it works: People leaving bars and restaurants after a night out unwittingly get into what they think is an Uber or Lyft that they have ordered. Instead, an armed robber is inside.

In recent weeks, Chicago police say at least five passengers were robbed. The incidents have all occurred in the early morning hours.

“I hadn’t heard about that before, but it makes sense a lot of the time, especially when you’ve been drinking, you kind of just hop in the first car that waves at you and you just take off without thinking about it,” ride-share consumer Aaron Xenos says.

Kayla Whaling of Uber says you can easily avoid falling prey: “When you request a ride on the app, you are provided specific information like the driver’s name, the license plate and the make and model of the vehicle.”

Ask the driver to confirm your name and check the license plate. You have all their information on the app, so just take a second and confirm it.