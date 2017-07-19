(Some) Bulls Fans Express Displeasure: ‘Fire GarPax’ Billboard Is Up

(CBS) Some Bulls fans have expressed their displeasure with the organization’s management team in an old-fashioned way.
By commissioning a billboard.
A “Fire GarPax” billboard is now up at Lake and Racine in the Near West Side neighborhood, asking for the exit of executive vice president of basketball operations John Paxson and general manager Gar Forman.
Brendon Henderson, a 22-year-old Bulls fan, spearheaded the fundraising campaign for the billboard by creating a GoFundMe account that drew about $8,000, according to the Sun-Times.
The anger from the Bulls fans comes after two middling seasons in which Chicago missed the playoffs in 2015-’16 and then exited in the first round the past year.
The Bulls recently embarked on a rebuild with the trade of three-time All-Star Jimmy Butler to the Timberwolves, a move that some believe will keep them around for years as the team rebuilds from the ground up.