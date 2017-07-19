Chicago Alderman Clashes With Cops At Crime Scene

(CBS) – It started with a Chicago alderman’s request to cross a crime scene in a car. His confrontation with officers at the scene only escalated from there.

It was all being recorded, CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov reports.

The whole incident is under investigation, sparked by a complaint from 26th Ward Ald. Roberto Maldonado about how he was treated.

But in police body-cam video obtained by CBS 2, officers question whether Maldonado is asking for preferential treatment.

It’s in the middle of the night in Humboldt Park, one month ago: Maldonado wants to go home. The problem is, he wants to drive right through a crime scene, or wants police to drive him, personally.

“Can anybody drive me to my house?” he asks.

“Are you asking as a special favor, alderman?” one officer responds.

“No, I’m asking as a citizen,” Maldonado says.

The ask — and subsequent argument — goes on for another five minutes.

Officers attempt to give Maldonado a way around the crime scene, even offering to give him an escort on foot, but he refuses.

He tells the officers at the scene the encounter is an example of why citizens’ attitudes about police are in such “bad shape.”

Maldonado, an eight-year alderman, could not be found to comment for this report.

The Chicago Police Department is looking into the matter, issuing a statement that says in part:

“On June 17 officers were securing a crime scene when they were approached by Alderman Maldonado. They offered routes to get him home given the road closure, and offered to escort him there as well. Afterwards, the Alderman alleged the officers were rude to him and CPD is currently investigating the complaint to ensure it was handled appropriately, as we would always do.”

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 President Kevin Graham stood by the officers.

“Preserving and protecting a crime scene is the primary duty of a police officer. You can’t waiver from that,” he said.

Maldonado was also shooting the encounter on his phone.