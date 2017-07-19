Cubs’ Kris Bryant Leaves Game With Sprained Left Pinkie, X-Rays Are Negative

(CBS) Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant exited in the first inning against the Braves on Wednesday after injuring his left pinkie finger on a head-first slide into third base.
The Cubs called Bryant’s injury a sprained left pinkie and said that X-rays came back negative. Bryant is considered day to day. After Wednesday, the Cubs have an off day Thursday, then host the Cardinals on Friday afternoon.
Bryant left the game holding his left hand and looked to be in pain. His finger bent awkwardly on the play.
Tommy La Stella took over at third base for Bryant, who’s hitting .275 with 19 homers and 40 RBIs this season.