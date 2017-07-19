Dispatcher Involved In Traffic Shooting

(CBS) – An 18-year-old woman was wounded Wednesday afternoon when a traffic dispute turned into a shooting.
A 47-year-old woman got into an argument with the 18-year-old around 2 p.m. in the 3500 block of South Ashland.
Witnesses say the older woman pulled out a weapon and shot the 18-year-old in the chest. Sources tell CBS 2 the older woman is a dispatcher for the Office of Emergency Management and Communication.
The 18-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.
The 47-year-old was taken to the hospital for a head injury; she also was stabilized.