Report: Donald Trump Jr. Is ‘Miserable,’ Wants ‘These Four Years To Be Over’

CBS Local — Donald Trump Jr. is reportedly “miserable” and cannot wait for “these four years to be over,” People magazine reported.

A source who is close to President Donald Trump’s family told the magazine that Trump Jr., 39, has had more difficulty adjusting to life as a First Son than his sister Ivanka, 35, who along with husband Jared Kushner have West Wing offices and White House titles.

After the election, Trump Jr. and brother Eric Trump, 33, remained in New York to oversee the Trump Organization. But they “never wanted this,” a source close to the First Sons told People.

“Don (Jr.) can’t do any deals, because he’ll be overly scrutinized. He just goes to work every day and is miserable,” the source said.

Trump Jr. has recently faced a firestorm of criticism after reports surfaced earlier this month that he met with Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya after he was enticed by “information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to” then-candidate Trump, according to an email chain released by Trump Jr. on Twitter.

Hours after the fallout from tweeting the email chain, Trump Jr. defended himself on Fox News, but conceded that in retrospect he probably would have “done things a little differently.”

En route to Paris on Air Force One, President Trump defended his son and told reporters he was “a good boy.”

But while Trump Jr. may be “miserable,” a family friend said the degree of loyalty within the Trump family is “insane,” and that “they would never speak against their dad.”

“You can’t bite the hand that feeds you, but (Trump Jr.) can’t wait for these four years to be over,” the source close to Trump Jr. and Eric Trump said, according to People magazine.

[H/T: People]