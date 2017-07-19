Judge To Rule On Admissibility Of Van Dyke Statements To FOP

CHICAGO (CBS) — A judge was scheduled to hear arguments Wednesday on whether statements Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke made to the Fraternal Order of Police can be presented during his murder trial in the shooting death of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.

Van Dyke confided in the FOP when he was charged with first-degree murder for shooting McDonald 16 times in October 2014. Now a judge must decide if that information is considered privileged.

Wednesday’s hearing is another step in laying out the ground rules for Van Dyke’s trial. The court must determine what evidence is and is not admissible

At a hearing last month, Van Dyke took the witness stand about statements he made to investigators the night he shot McDonald. Judge Vincent Gaughan ruled his statements to lead detective David March could be used at trial, but not his statements to Deputy Chief David McNaughton

Meantime, a new judge has been appointed in the obstruction of justice case against current and former officers indicted for allegedly trying to cover up the circumstances of the shooting. Judge Domenica Stephenson was selected at random to hear the case after the special prosecutor handling the case asked that Judge Diane Gordon Cannon be replaced, claiming she is biased.

“They’ve looked at her record dealing with police officer prosecutions, and they feel that maybe she’s a little too biased on behalf of police officers. She’s a fair judge, but every judge has their biases; and when it comes to somebody who’s a former assistant state’s attorney like she was, and you develop a relationship with the Chicago Police Department, that’s hard to overcome,” CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller said.

Stephenson is the third judge assigned to the alleged cover-up case since former Det. David March, former Officer Joseph Walsh, and Officer Thomas Gaffney were indicted for obstruction of justice, conspiracy, and official misconduct. The original judge, Mary Margaret Brosnahan, removed herself from the case without explanation.