Jose Quintana Won’t Pitch Against White Sox After Cubs Reconfigure Rotation

(CBS) A potential juicy matchup between Cubs left-hander Jose Quintana against his former White Sox teammates doesn’t appear as if it will come to fruition.
The Cubs have reconfigured their rotation, and Quintana will now pitch the series finale against the Cardinals on Sunday at Wrigley Field. That means he won’t have a turn in the rotation as the Cubs and White Sox square off four times next week, starting Monday.
Quintana was previously in line to face the White Sox, but the Cubs have moved left-hander Jon Lester up a day in the rotation so that he can pitch Saturday on normal rest.
Quintana fired seven scoreless innings of three-hit ball and struck out 12 batters in his Cubs debut last Sunday, an 8-0 win against the Orioles.
Also in rotation news, signs point to right-hander Kyle Hendricks being activated and starting against the White Sox on Monday. He hasn’t pitched in the big leagues since June 4 as he’s suffered from right hand tendinitis.