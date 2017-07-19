New Lay’s Potato Chip Flavors Announces As Part Of “Do Us a Flavor” Contest

(CBS) — Imagine Taco Tuesday in chip form…or a breakfast staple, or fried green tomatoes!

Well imagine no more…

PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay announced Wednesday the three finalist flavors of the “Do Us a Flavor” contest –

Lay’s Crispy Taco, Lay’s Kettle Cooked Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese and Lay’s Wavy Fried Green Tomato.

“We’re excited to honor these ‘Do Us a Flavor’ finalists by bringing their great flavors to life on Lay’s potato chips,” said Sarah Guzman, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay, in a statment. “After four contests, our fans continue to amaze us with their creativity and passion, which both clearly come through in this year’s flavors. Each of this year’s finalist flavors is a delicious expression of the dish and story that inspired it, and we’re looking forward to having America decide which one will come out on top.”

The three new flavors will be available in stores nationwide later in July, where American can taste and vote for the $1 million grand prize winner.

From July 24 through October 8, Lay’s asks fans to try all three flavors and vote for their favorite.

Voters can also win prizes and can vote once per day per voting platform (online, via Twitter, via Instagram, or via Snapchat) for their favorite finalist flavor. When voting on social media, Lay’s asks voters to use the hashtags #SweepstakesEntry along with #VoteEverythingBagel, #VoteFriedGreenTomato or #VoteCrispyTaco. To vote with Snapchat, voters can swipe up on their favorite finalist flavor and following the prompted instructions to confirm the vote.

So who came up with these flavor finalists?

The idea behind Lay’s Crispy Taco came out of San Antonio, Texas from Ellen Sarem.

“Ellen Sarem began to perfect her taco recipe when she first met her now-fiancé because it happens to be his favorite dish. Although her first attempt was a disaster – with no salsa or cheese – she is now able to share her flavorful technique with the world through a Lay’s potato chip,” a Lay’s release read.

The mind behind Lay’s Kettle Cooked Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese came out of Palm City, Fla., from Lindsay Hoffman.

“Lindsay Hoffman realized her calling while sitting in her kitchen in Gainesville, Fla. on a Wednesday morning. With this chip idea, she could finally combine her morning ritual, favorite breakfast meal and her favorite leisure activity of eating Lay’s potato chips into a single bite – can’t get much better than that,” the release read.

And finally the flavor idea of Lay’s Wavy Fried Green Tomato came out of Charlotte, N.C. from Gregory Pope.

“Gregory Pope gets nostalgic when he thinks back to his family get-togethers in Georgia where fried green tomatoes – salted and peppered – were always the centerpiece of their meals. He fondly remembers watching his dad skillfully prepare this delicious feel-good dish which also inspired his potential $1 million dollar idea,” the release read.

PepsiCo launched its first “Do Us a Flavor” contest in the U.S. in 2012. The contest did not take place in 2013, but returned in 2014 has continued yearly ever since. Past U.S. winners include Lay’s Cheesy Garlic Bread, Lay’s Kettle Cooked Wasabi Ginger and Lay’s Southern Biscuits and Gravy.