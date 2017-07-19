Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out Coming To Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Usually people watch MTV’s show Wild ‘N Out on TV, but one day this fall you can watch it live, in-person.
MTV announced Tuesday that the show is leaving the television screen and heading to the streets of some major cities, including Chicago.
The live show titled, Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out Live! heads to Chicago on Saturday, Oct. 14. The show will take place at the UIC Pavillion.
Host Nick Cannon is expected to bring a group of cast improvisers, including, Emmaunel Hudson, Chico Beans, Karlous Miller, Matt Rife, Rip Micheals, DJ D-Wrek, Conceited, Hitman Holla along for the tour. Plus, the show said to expect some special guest stars.
“The live show is a mix of hilarious stand-up comedy performances and the games that makes Wild ‘N Out famous. Audience interaction is the cornerstone of the Wild ‘N Out Live! experience as some are asked to join the all-star cast on stage. In addition, fans can expect musical guests to stop along the tour as well,” the release read.
Tickets go on sale Friday, July 21 through Tickermaster. For more information www.wildnoutlive.com.
Wild ‘N Out in the past has welcomed major comedians and entertainers as special guests, including Mike Epps, Kevin Hart, Kat Williams, DeRay Davis.