Yoan Moncada To Bat 6th, Play 2nd Base In His White Sox Debut

(CBS) Yoan Moncada, the top prospect in baseball, will bat sixth and play second base when he debuts for the White Sox on Wednesday night as they host the Dodgers.
Chicago general manager Rick Hahn announced late Tuesday night that the 22-year-old Moncada — the headlining prospect return in the Chris Sale trade with Boston last December — was getting promoted.
“We’re bringing him here to continue the development that needs to take place in Chicago,” Hahn said. “He still has some work to do. He’s still very young. But we feel he’s ready for that next challenge that comes at the big league level.”
Moncada was hitting .282 with 12 home runs and 36 RBIs this season in 80 games this season with Triple-A Charlotte.
Here’s the White Sox’s full lineup as they face Dodgers right-hander Kenta Maeda.