17-Year-Old Boy Shot In Back Of The Yards

July 20, 2017 6:48 AM
Filed Under: Back of the Yards, Crime, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

About 8:45 p.m., he was on foot in the 5300 block of South Winchester when two males approached, took out a weapon and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The boy was shot in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch