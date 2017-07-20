17-Year-Old Boy Shot In Back Of The Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.
About 8:45 p.m., he was on foot in the 5300 block of South Winchester when two males approached, took out a weapon and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.
The boy was shot in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)