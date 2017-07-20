Man Shot While Driving In East Garfield Park

July 20, 2017 6:22 AM
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was wounded Wednesday evening in an East Garfield Park neighborhood shooting on the West Side.

The 27-year-old was driving a vehicle and stopped in traffic about 10:10 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Madison, according to Chicago Police. At Madison and Kedzie, he heard several shots and a bullet went through his vehicle, striking him in the leg.

He took himself to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

