Man Shot While Driving In East Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was wounded Wednesday evening in an East Garfield Park neighborhood shooting on the West Side.
The 27-year-old was driving a vehicle and stopped in traffic about 10:10 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Madison, according to Chicago Police. At Madison and Kedzie, he heard several shots and a bullet went through his vehicle, striking him in the leg.
He took himself to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.
