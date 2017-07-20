3 Drivers Injured In Edens Expressway Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were injured, one of them critically, when three cars collided on the Edens Expressway in Skokie, amid a rainy morning commute on Thursday.
Illinois State Police said the driver a car in the southbound lanes at Church Street lost control of the vehicle shortly before 5 a.m., and hit a barrier wall, then came to a stop blocking two lanes of traffic.
A second vehicle in the center lane hit the driver’s side of the first car, and then a third car struck the second vehicle, police said.
The driver of the first car was taken to Presence Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition. The other two drivers were taken to Evanston Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the cause of the crash was under investigation, but the weather was a possible factor. Drugs and alcohol did not appear to be involved, police said.