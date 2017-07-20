Ice Cube Reflects On Career, Talks Big 3 Basketball On 670 The Score

(CBS) Rapper, actor, entrepreneur and most recently basketball league co-founder Ice Cube stopped by the 670 The Score studios Thursday.
He was in town ahead of The Big 3 — the three-on-three basketball competition he help found in which former professional players compete — being held at the UIC Pavilion on Sunday. You can get tickets to the event at Big3.com/tickets.
Ahead of sharing how he got the Big 3 started and what his vision for it is, Ice Cube also reflected on his storied career. Take a listen or watch below as he joined Matt Spiegel and Eric Edholm.