Ice Cube Reflects On Career, Talks Big 3 Basketball On 670 The Score

July 20, 2017 4:18 PM
Filed Under: Big 3, Ice Cube
(CBS) Rapper, actor, entrepreneur and most recently basketball league co-founder Ice Cube stopped by the 670 The Score studios Thursday.

He was in town ahead of The Big 3 — the three-on-three basketball competition he help found in which former professional players compete — being held at the UIC Pavilion on Sunday. You can get tickets to the event at Big3.com/tickets.

Ahead of sharing how he got the Big 3 started and what his vision for it is, Ice Cube also reflected on his storied career. Take a listen or watch below as he joined Matt Spiegel and Eric Edholm.


