Man Wounded In Marquette Park Shooting

July 20, 2017 6:27 AM
Filed Under: Crime, Marquette Park, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was wounded Wednesday night in a Marquette Park neighborhood shooting on the Southwest Side.

The 42-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 9 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Maplewood when a male wearing all black and armed with a gun walked up to him, according to Chicago Police. When the 42-year-old ran away, the suspect shot him in both legs.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said. His condition had stabilized.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

