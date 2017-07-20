Man Wounded In Marquette Park Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was wounded Wednesday night in a Marquette Park neighborhood shooting on the Southwest Side.
The 42-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 9 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Maplewood when a male wearing all black and armed with a gun walked up to him, according to Chicago Police. When the 42-year-old ran away, the suspect shot him in both legs.
He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said. His condition had stabilized.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)