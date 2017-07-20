More Rain Hitting Already Flooded Northern Suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) — With thunderstorms rolling through Thursday morning, and more rain in the forecast the next couple days, people living in the north suburban flood zone were waiting to see when swollen rivers and lakes finally will recede to normal levels.

The flooded Fox River and Des Plaines River began receding in recent days, after reaching near-record levels in the wake of last week’s storms. Overnight, more heavy rains hit the same areas already recovering from the historic flooding.

In Algonquin, all eyes again were on the Fox River on Thursday, where many homes were still surrounded by sandbags more than a week after flooding began.

As of 6:30 a.m., the Fox River was at 12.45 feet near Algonquin, nearly three feet above flood stage. It had crested at 12.49 feet earlier in the week, just shy of the record 12.7 feet set in April 2013.

Even before the most recent round of rain, the Fox River wasn’t expected to return to normal levels until late next week.

The Des Plaines River was in somewhat better shape. It had crested at 19.88 feet near Des Plaines on Friday, and had gone down to about 17.6 feet before the rains started overnight, according to the National Weather Service. That was still more than 2.5 feet above flood stage.

As of 6:45 a.m., the Des Plaines River was at 17.74 feet near Des Plaines. The record for that stretch of the river is 20.92 feet, set in April 2013.