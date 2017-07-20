WATCH: Man Catches A Ride On Top Of CTA Bus ‘Like A Boss’

CHICAGO (CBS) — Nearly 875,000 people ride CTA buses every day, but they usually ride on the inside. One man who apparently couldn’t pay the $2 fare climbed up the back of a Fullerton bus on Wednesday and had a seat on the roof.

Lifelong Chicago resident Lloyd Anthony Peters was at the CTA ‘L’ station at Fullerton and Sheffield when he was approached by a man who asked for a cigarette.

“I tell him ‘Yes, definitely, no problem.’ He then asked me if I could tap him on the bus with my Ventra card, and I tell him I can’t do that, because he told me he was going westbound, and I couldn’t cross the street, because I had crutches and a cast,” Peters said. “He literally just said eff it, and he climbed on top of the bus, and lit the cigarette, and just went straight down Fullerton like a boss.”

Peters shot video on his cell phone as the man climbed onto the back of the bus, scrambled up onto the roof using the engine vent, and then sat down on the roof facing backward as the bus headed west on Fullerton.

***WARNING: Video contains profanity***



Peters said it was the craziest thing he ever saw.

“I feel blown away by it, to be quite honest,” he said. “I’ve seen some people do some crazy things. You know, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do to get around. I understand that, but climbing on top of a bus?”

CTA spokeswoman Irene Ferradaz said the agency is aware of the incident, and is working with the Chicago Police Department to identify the man in the video, “and will pursue appropriate charges.”

“This kind of behavior is extremely foolish and dangerous not just to the person involved, but other passengers as well,” Ferradaz said in an email.

Police confirmed they were investigating, but said no charges had been filed as of Thursday afternoon.