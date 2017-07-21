Blackhawks’ Tommy Wingels Out 6-8 Weeks With Foot Fracture

(CBS) Blackhawks forward Tommy Wingels has suffered a left foot fracture and will miss six to eight weeks recovering, the team announced Friday afternoon.
Wingels suffered the inury in offseason training, and the Blackhawks “do not anticipate any long-term issues,” team physician Dr. Michael Terry said.
Given the timeline, Wingels should be ready by the start of the preseason, if not the first day of training camp. Their first preseason game is set for Oct. 5, and they usually open training camp up a week or two before that.
A native of Evanston, the 29-year-old Wingels signed with the Blackhawks early in July in free agency. He had 12 points (seven goals, five assists) in 73 games split between the Sharks and Senators last season.