Cancer Survivor To Celebrate 21st Birthday With Blood Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 21-year-old cancer survivor has been planning to do something very special this weekend to mark his birthday and help others.

Jimmy Rancich is a two-time cancer survivor and stem-cell recipient.

Rancich was diagnosed with a rare form of non-Hodgkins lymphoma four years ago. He turned 21 on Monday.

Due to a blood shortage, and what blood donations have meant to him personally, he and LifeSource have scheduled a blood drive in his front yard in Park Ridge on Sunday.

“When I would get chemotherapy, a lot of my counts would be down; my platelets, white blood cells, red blood cells, things like that. So when you get a bag of blood, it’s almost like the most natural replenisher, energizer,” Rancich said. “When your counts are low, no matter what sickness you’re dealing with, a blood transfusion can take you from zero to feeling amazing.”

The blood drive has been scheduled for Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 930 S. Broadway in Park Ridge.

Although Rancich says walk-ins are welcome, he says it’s encouraged that donors sign up online for the blood drive. To make an appointment, go to LifeSource.org, by clicking here, and use the group code 835B.

Rancich said the blood drive will include food and other treats to celebrate his birthday.