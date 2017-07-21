Cubs’ Kris Bryant Out Of Lineup Against Cardinals After Finger Injury

(CBS) Two days after spraining his pinkie finger, Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is out of the lineup as his team hosts the Cardinals on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field.
Javy Baez will play third base in place of Bryant. In another change, outfielder Jason Heyward will lead off for the Cubs.
Bryant expressed relief that he wasn’t injured worse after sliding head-first into third base in the first inning of a win at Atlanta on Wednesday. His finger bent awkwardly, but X-rays were negative and he doesn’t expect to be out too long.
Bryant is hitting .275 with 19 homers and 40 RBIs.
First pitch is at 1:20 p.m., and the game can be heard on 670 The Score. Cardinals right-hander Carlos Martinez opposes Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta.