Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks Set To Return Early Next Week

By Chris Emma–

CHICAGO (CBS) — With his rehab work complete, right-hander Kyle Hendricks is set to rejoin the Cubs’ rotation early next week, manager Joe Maddon said Friday morning.

Hendricks hasn’t pitch since June 4 after being shut down with tendinitis in his throwing hand. He has since completed two rehab starts, including an outing with Double-A Tennessee on Monday in which he threw five perfect innings.

“He’s ready to rock and roll,” Maddon said of Hendricks.

The Cubs face a decision with their rotation with the return of Hendricks. The team added Jose Quintana through a trade last week and returned John Lackey from plantar fasciitis, a move that sent Eddie Butler back to Triple-A. The expectation is that Mike Montgomery will return to his role out of the bullpen while Lackey will remain in the rotation.

Hendricks last season led all of baseball with a 2.13 ERA. He’s 4-3 with a 4.09 ERA in 11 starts this season.

Winners of six straight games, the Cubs host the rival Cardinals for a three-game series this weekend at Wrigley Field. Chicago’s rotation is locked in through Sunday, meaning Hendricks would likely return for a start against the White Sox, whom the Cubs face in a split four-game series between Wrigley Field and Guaranteed Rate Field next Monday through Thursday.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.