2 Wounded In Dan Ryan Shooting, 3rd May Have Been Hit By Stray Bullet

CHICAGO (CBS) — A shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Friday left at least two people wounded, and a third person might have been struck by a stray bullet.

Police said the people in two cars were shooting at each other around 1 a.m. in the southbound lanes near 31st Street.

Two men in one of the vehicles – a white Jeep – were wounded in the shooting. They exited at Garfield Boulevard, where they flagged down Chicago police officers. One of the victims had been shot in the stomach, the other had been shot in the buttocks. They were taken to Stroger Hospital, police said.

Illinois State Police shut down the southbound express lanes between 26th and 35th streets until about 4:30 a.m. as they searched for evidence.

A short time after the shooting was reported, a third man who might have been wounded in the shooting showed up at Mercy Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police said that man told investigators he was walking along LaSalle Street near 31st Street when he was shot. LaSalle runs alongside the Dan Ryan at 31st, but police have not said if that bullet came from the shooting on the expressway.