911 Dispatcher Charged With Shooting 18-Year-Old In Traffic Dispute

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 911 dispatcher has been charged with shooting a teenager Wednesday afternoon in a traffic dispute in McKinley Park.
Keli McGrath, 46, has been charged with one count of aggravated battery, according to Chicago police.
McGrath allegedly got into an argument with an 18-year-old woman in traffic around 2 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 35th and Ashland.
Witnesses said the argument turned physical, and McGrath pulled out a weapon and shot the teen in the chest.
The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.
McGrath also was taken to the hospital for a head injury. She has since been released, and was due to appear for a bond hearing Friday afternoon at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
The city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications said McGrath works there as a dispatcher, and has been employed there for 22 years.