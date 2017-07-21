Family Worried ‘Something Bad’ Happened To Missing Chicago Woman

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Far South Side woman has been missing for three weeks and her family is concerned that “something bad” may have happened to her.

Norine Morehead, 34, was last seen about 1 a.m. June 26 in the 12200 block of South Stewart in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to Chicago Police and her sister, Nicole Morehead-Jones.

Morehead is described as a 5-foot-3, 100-pound black woman with medium complexion, brown hair and brown eyes, police said. She is known to frequent the 10300 blocks of South Michigan and South Wentworth.

Norine Morehead, who attended Gage Park High School and Robert Morris University, has two daughters, and family members “are very concerned,” Morehead-Jones said.

“We are afraid that something bad has happened.”

Morehead-Jones said her sister was “not depressed” and has never gone missing in the past.

Morehead lived with her boyfriend, but he will not talk to the family, she said.

Area South detectives began conducting a missing persons investigation after Morehead’s disappearance was reported Wednesday, according to police.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call Area South SVU at (312) 747-8274.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)