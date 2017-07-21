Man Robs Bank In Oak Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) — A bank was robbed Thursday afternoon in southwest suburban Oak Lawn.
The non-takeover robbery happened at 1:34 p.m. at the TCF Bank branch at 10350 S. Pulaski Rd., according to the FBI.
The suspect was described as a black male, between 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-6, the FBI said. He was seen wearing a dark suit with a white shirt, a multi-colored tie and a driver’s cap.
He is also believed to be responsible for two previous bank robberies, the FBI said. The first robbery happened at 11:32 a.m. June 6 at the US Bank branch at 600 W. 37th St. in Chicago. The other robbery happened at 3:11 p.m. July 12 at the US Bank branch at 12004 S. Pulaski Rd. in Alsip.
Anyone with information should call FBI Chicago at (312) 421-6700.
