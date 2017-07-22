2 Injured In Extra-Alarm Fire In West Town

July 22, 2017 8:30 AM
CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were injured when flames ripped through a West Town apartment building early Saturday on the Near West Side.

Crews were called about 1:45 a.m. to the fire on the second floor of a two-and-a-half floor building in the 2000 block of West Huron, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Firefighters search a West Town apartment following a massive fire early Saturday. (Credit: Chicago Fire Department)

The fire spread to two adjacent buildings, and fire officials called a second alarm about 45 minutes later, bringing more than 100 firefighters to the scene.

Two residents, a 79-year-old woman and 26-year-old man, suffered smoke inhalation and were taken in fair condition to Stroger Hospital, fire officials said.

The fire was under control by about 3:30 a.m. Seven apartments were damaged. The number of people displaced by the fire was unknown.

The cause is under investigation.

