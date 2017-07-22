No Injuries Reported In Naperville House Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) — No one was injured in a house fire Friday night in unincorporated Will County.
Firefighters responded at 9:53 p.m. to a call of a house fire in the 29W200 block of Andermann Drive in unincorporated Will County, which lies within Naperville’s Fire Protection district, according to a statement from the Naperville Fire Department.
After arriving at the home, firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames showing from the roof of the two-story home, the fire department said. After confirming that all residents had been evacuated, fire crews located the blaze in the attic and ventilated the building.
The main body of the fire was struck out within 15 minutes of the original 911 call, the fire department said. After conducting salvage and overhaul operations to locate and extinguish any hidden fire and protect property from smoke and water damage, fire crews deemed the home uninhabitable.
The cause of the fire was determined to be storm-related, the fire department said. No injuries were reported.
