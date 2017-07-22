Village Of Algonquin Issues Flooding Notice, Fox River Remains High

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Village of Algonquin issued Saturday a notice to residents in the floodplain that a flood with the potential to damage property is likely.
A Flood Warning for Fox River continues at the Algonquin tailwater affecting Kane and McHenry counties. As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the Fox River stood at 13 feet, causing major flooding.
The Village of Algonquin reminded residents that sandbagging is encourage and that sandbags will continue to be made available for residents.
As of Saturday morning, the Village did not see an immediate need for resident to leave the area, but they encouraged residents to monitor conditions.
Several local streets are closed near the Fox River, as well as Cornish Park, Riverfront Park and Towne Park. The Village is asking the public to avoid the area and to not block driveways or sandbag drop locations.
Residents with questions regarding flooding and the current forecasts are asked to visit the Village website. The Village also asks that if an individual does decided to relocate due to flooding to contact the Algonquin Police Department non-emergency number at 847-658-4531.