At Issue: J.B. Pritzker’s Ideas For The State To Help Poor Neighborhoods

(CBS) — Democratic candidate for Governor J.B. Pritzker says Illinois is not doing everything it can to fight the conditions that lead to violent crimes in the inner city.
Pritzker, an entrepreneur and venture capitalist, says the state can help people start businesses and create needed jobs in poor neighborhoods, which is a way to help people from falling into a life of crime.
But, the Democratic gubernatorial hopeful says problems with the state’s safety net are part of the problem, too.
Pritzker says one reason for the high level of crime in some communities is that the safety net — programs that help people with mental problems and need for job training — was not being funded during the state’s budget impasse, a swipe at Republican incumbent Gov. Bruce Rauner.
Pritzker says the state can provide small business and micro-loans to people with good ideas for neighborhood based businesses.
Entrepreneurs could also receive technical assistance and mentoring, he says.
